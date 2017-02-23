Birmingham police upgrade September shooting to homicide after victim dies

Birmingham police are now investigating a man's death as a homicide after he passed from injuries sustained in a 2016 shooting.

The shooting happened Sept. 8 in the 5700 block of Sycamore Avenue.

Police say the victim, Kevin Hooten, 27, of Birmingham, was trying to recover a handgun stolen from him by the suspect, who is also his girlfriend's son.

Hooten waited in a car while his girlfriend went inside a house to get the gun from her son.

Police say there was a verbal altercation inside the house and then the suspect came out and fired shots into Hooten's vehicle, striking him.

Hooten was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. He was being cared for at a rehabilitation facility when he died Feb. 22. The coroner has ruled his death a homicide.

Police say there are charges pending against the suspect and he is not in custody at this time.

