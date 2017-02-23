Deputies: Positive ID pending after body discovered in search for missing man

Jefferson County deputies have located a body during the search for a missing Grayson Valley man.

Deputies and volunteers have been searching for Jacob Michael Rentfrow, 21, at Cosby Lake Park Thursday after his mother found his car in the park's parking lot.

They say around 3 p.m., a helicopter searching for him spotted a body in the lake. Deputies have not officially identified the body and the county coroner will confirm the identity and cause of death.

Rentfrow was reported missing by his mother on Feb. 22.

Deputies say he was last seen at his home on Satterwhite Drive around 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. They have also learned Rentfrow did not report for work or pick up his paycheck on Monday.

Rentfrow is described as a white male, 5' 11", 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray hoodie, black sweat pants and a black t-shirt the last time he was seen.

While out looking for her son, Rentfrow's mother located his car in the parking lot of Cosby Lake Park on Old Springville Road. She reported the car was locked.

If you know where Rentfrow is, please call deputies at 205-325-1450.

