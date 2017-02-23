Decadence Art Bash

Magic City Art Connection's Winter Benefit, Art Bash, is known for reinventing cool spaces you haven't been to for a while, or ever, into parties that are super fun, fresh and stand alone experiences.

Get ready to eat, drink, bid, pose, dance and gawk. Lots of fabulous works from festival artists and other local creatives are up for grabs, auction-style. Savor delicious culinary bites from Kathy G & Co. and other favorite Birmingham restaurants. Plus enjoy libations and music mixed by DJ Johnny inside an eye catching atmospheric setting featuring a tableau vivant interactive installation with irresistible projections scaling the walls.

Now in its 10th season, the Bash Guest Portraits series are highly coveted and priceless with Birmingham's award winning Liesa Cole of Studio GoodLight behind the lens. Proceeds from Art Bash support Magic City Art Connection and its free children's art programming for thousands of city elementary students and families over the 3 day contemporary art festival happening downtown April 28-30 in Linn Park.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.