Our House Insulation: Is your home prepared?

Nick Daviston, owner of Nick Daviston Insulation, joins us to discuss adding in insulation yourself or hiring a professional, the different types and the benefits of each. Insulation in your home is the barrier from the outside temperatures that keeps your home comfortable and efficient.

You should have at least 12" of insulation in your attic and 6" in your crawl space or basement. You can easily seal leaky points in your home or pick up fiberglass insulation at a home improvement store to install yourself. You should hire a professional if you are concerned about your home's overall energy loss or healthy air. Fiberglass and Spray Foam are the most common insulators in our area. Each do a good job of slowing heat loss.

A contractor can help determine which is right for a specific home.

