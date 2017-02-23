Brenda Dent with Keep Birmingham Beautiful Commission and Chris Pinke joined us with details on the upcoming plant dig.

The 2017 Plant Dig will be held at the New Georgia Landfill on Saturday. Every year Keep Birmingham Beautiful hosts this event. Some of the most popular native plants are found at the Plant Dig. Come prepared with your shovels, wheelbarrows, and other digging tools to beautify your property.

The New Georgia Landfill is located at 2800 47th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35207.

For more information, call 205-781-0598 or 205-787-5222.

