Brenda Dent with Keep Birmingham Beautiful Commission and Chris Pinke joined us with details on the upcoming plant dig.
The 2017 Plant Dig will be held at the New Georgia Landfill on Saturday. Every year Keep Birmingham Beautiful hosts this event. Some of the most popular native plants are found at the Plant Dig. Come prepared with your shovels, wheelbarrows, and other digging tools to beautify your property.
The New Georgia Landfill is located at 2800 47th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35207.
For more information, call 205-781-0598 or 205-787-5222.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.