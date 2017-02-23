It's more than just a conference. Lean On: Alabama is a movement that promotes collaboration, development, and investment in each other and the community.

The inaugural Women's Lifestyle and Leadership Conference will be held on March 4 in Tuscaloosa from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Ferguson Student Center. This event will provide opportunities for the women of Alabama to build relationships as they share knowledge and experiences while learning from others who have forged the path to success as leaders in their families, communities, churches, government, and business.

This event will feature more than 30 sessions on topics ranging from women's health to personal style and branding and spirituality and faith to entrepreneurialism. The goal is to feature topics that will appeal to women of all ages and interests that will spark conversations and connections.

Featured speakers include Sarah Patterson - former UA Gymnastics Coach, Peggy Orenstein - author, Liz Huntley - attorney and child advocate, Amber Aziza - millennial business strategist, and Carolyn Rush - co-founder of Worn NYC.

The Lean On: Alabama 2017 Conference is open to women aged 17 and up from across the state of Alabama.

Student pricing and need-based scholarships are available. Registration is $50, with the student rate set at $40. For tickets or more information, visit http://www.leanonalabama.com.