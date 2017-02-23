Anniston police investigate homicide - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Anniston police investigate homicide

ANNISTON, AL (WBRC) -

Anniston police are investigating a homicide near West 21st Street and McKleroy Avenue, just north of downtown.

Police say responding officers found Elvis Finley at the location, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation continues.

