Pet Of The Week: Chloe - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pet Of The Week: Chloe

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)

Daniel Martin with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society introduced us to a pet today looking for a forever home!

For more information on today's pet or others up for adoption, call 205-942-1211 or visit www.gbhs.org.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly