Jill: Above normal temperatures to close out the week

It definitely feels like spring outside and temperatures will be warming into the 70s which is at least 10 degrees above normal.

Mostly cloudy skies will turn partly sunny this afternoon and dry weather will prevail.

Friday features record high temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 70s and a few spots may reach the 80 degree mark.

The unseasonably warm temperatures come to an end by the weekend as a cold front passes by on Saturday morning. Showers and storms develop ahead of the front and will be widely scattered in natures from west to east across the state on Friday evening through early Saturday morning. We don’t expect severe storms. It will be cooler and breezy on Saturday and sunshine returning.

A FIRST ALERT for frosty temperatures on Sunday morning. If you put any potted plants outside, then you’ll want to bring them in on Saturday evening. Temperatures will be seasonable Sunday afternoon.

Next week looks unsettled through Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely on Monday into Tuesday and then we will see another round on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be very mild once again!

And we have another FIRST ALERT for the possibility of strong to severe storms during that time frame. It’s too early to get too specific and we recommend you keep up with this evolving forecast.

