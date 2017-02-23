Southern Fried Catfish

Ingredients :
Vegetable oil for frying
1 cup milk
1 1/2 pounds Catfish fillets
3/4 cup ZATARAIN'S Crispy Southern Fish Fri
Ground black pepper
Directions:
Pour 1 inch of vegetable oil into large skillet. Heat oil to 350°F on medium heat.
Pour Zatarain's Crispy Southern Fish Fri onto plate or into plastic bag. Use 1/2 cup fish fri per 1 lb. fish
Roll or shake fish in seasoning until evenly coated. Discard any remaining Fish Fri mixture on plate or in plastic bag.
Place fish, a few pieces at a time, in hot oil until light golden brown. Drain on paper towels.
(Note: For thicker coating, dip fish in 1/2 cup milk mixed with 1 lightly beaten egg, before rolling in Fish Fri.)
