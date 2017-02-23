Southern Fried Catfish

Ingredients :

Vegetable oil for frying

1 cup milk

1 1/2 pounds Catfish fillets

3/4 cup ZATARAIN'S Crispy Southern Fish Fri

Ground black pepper

Directions:

Pour 1 inch of vegetable oil into large skillet. Heat oil to 350°F on medium heat.

Pour Zatarain's Crispy Southern Fish Fri onto plate or into plastic bag. Use 1/2 cup fish fri per 1 lb. fish

Roll or shake fish in seasoning until evenly coated. Discard any remaining Fish Fri mixture on plate or in plastic bag.

Place fish, a few pieces at a time, in hot oil until light golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

(Note: For thicker coating, dip fish in 1/2 cup milk mixed with 1 lightly beaten egg, before rolling in Fish Fri.)

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.