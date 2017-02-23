Family identifies child killed after SUV crashes into Midfield dentist office

A young boy has died after an SUV crashed into a dentist office in Midfield Thursday morning, according to Midfield Fire Chief Larry Manning.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Vital Smiles on B.Y. Williams Sr. Drive.

Fire officials originally believed the boy was 5-years-old but two family members on scene have identified him as a 6-year-old kindergartner at Central Park Elementary School and add his grandmother had taken him to the office for a routine cleaning.

Two uncles at the scene identified the boy as Camlyn Jacob Lee. One of the child's uncles tells us his nephew loved his family, loved dancing and was quiet until you got to know him and then he would open up.

Lee was a kindergartner at Central Park Elementary School, according to Chanda Temple, Birmingham City Schools spokeswoman.

"He was a wonderful child, full of life," Central Park Principal Andra Walls said. "He had an enthusiasm for education. He loved everyone at Central Park and everyone at Central Park loved him. The family has our deepest sympathy. And our hearts and prayers are with them."

Manning says no one in the gray, Mercedes SUV was injured.

He adds six other people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say one of the injured is pregnant.

Manning says the driver told them she was trying to park her SUV, but the vehicle took off into the building.

Police say that there were between 20 and 30 patrons and staff inside the building at the time of the crash.

No charges are expected at this time.

Midfield Mayor Gary Richardson was also on scene.

Midfield Police Chief Frank Belcher says they are speaking with the driver at this time and evidence techs are still on the scene. Belcher said the driver was very upset after the incident.

Belcher says they are canvassing nearby businesses for surveillance video and urges anyone with video of the incident to contact his department at 205-923-7575.

Dr. John Rose, Lead Dentist of Vital Smiles Alabama released the following statement:

We are devastated by the tragedy this morning, and send our deepest condolences to Camlyn Lee's family. A number of people, including several of our employee family, are currently being treated for their injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured.

Hours after the scene cleared, people started bringing candles, bears and balloons to Vital Smile where the crash happened. Some that came were even complete strangers.

Juanita Young says that she did not know Lee. She didn't even see the accident, just heard about it, felt touched and wanted to stop by.

"Because a mother is hurting today. A mother and a grand momma because they no longer have their son and grandchild," she explained.

Young says she is not only praying for them, she is also praying for the woman that drove her SUV into the building.

"This is going to live with her for a minute that she caused so much pain and took a little baby life. It going to be with her. My heart goes out to her too because she going to need prayers lifted up,” she stated.

Young believes that there is a valuable lesson that all of us can learn from what happened.

"We take life for granted and we go every day like every day is promised to us. Not knowing that any time, any minute and time of the day that our life could be just...gone and we are no longer here," Young explained.

Like what happened here at Vital smiles. We never know what can happen. Young ask people to live every day like it is your last and make sure to hold on tight to the ones you love.

