As we've been reporting, it's been an active legislative session so far. And one bill sponsored by State Senator Gerald Allen is gaining some attention and opposition. We're talking about Senate Bill-24, which would essentially repeal five restrictions on handguns including carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and the prohibition of carrying a weapon at an organized protest. Mike talked with Jefferson County Sheriff Mike Hale and Senator Gerald Allen.



Allen says it is time we give our citizens the right to bear arms without first seeking the government's permission. More than ten states across the country already allow their citizens to carry guns without a permit. We already allow open carry without a permit, and there is no logical reason for continuing to require a permit for concealed carry. Under this proposal, the requirement for a permit would be repealed, but Alabamians could still apply for a pistol permit in order to carry a gun in states that have reciprocity laws with Alabama. Currently, Alabama conceal-carry permit holders can carry guns in Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida, among other states, due to state reciprocity laws. A pistol permit holder would also retain the benefit of foregoing a background check when purchasing firearms. You will still need a permit if you're going to legally carry a gun in other states.



Hale says criminals don't care about a conceal carry laws. They are already receiving guns illegally and he is fearful of criminals having guns. He is not afraid of honest law abiding citizens carrying guns or having a gun in a car. Law abiding citizens will not turn into criminals.

