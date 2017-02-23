Tuscaloosa to hold park groundbreaking ceremony Friday

The city of Tuscaloosa will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at 10 a.m. for the new Alberta Park.

Although the ceremony is Friday, crews are already working at the site of the park, along University Boulevard East. The park will be located in front of the Alberta School of Performing Arts.

Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner says plans call for a large fountain and a memorial for those who died in the April 27, 2011, tornado. Tyner says the park will also be at the start of the City Walk path through Tuscaloosa.

“I can see this as the big gathering place and for people traveling to ball games and just traveling to Tuscaloosa to say, ‘Wow, what a beautiful spot,’” Tyner said.

“It’s going to be so inviting, and it kind of like will be the cornerstone of this whole area.”

Following the devastation Alberta suffered in the 2011 tornado, Tyner says for him, the park will be a representation of the spirit of Alberta.

“The resiliency of this area. I think when people come by, they can be so proud of Alberta.”

Tyner estimates work on the project should be complete by mid-Summer.

