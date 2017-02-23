Lyft launches in Birmingham

Ride service Lyft , similar to Uber, is launching in Birmingham on Thursday.

In a news release the company says locals will be able to request a Lyft for a safe, affordable ride with the touch of a button. New passengers can use the code LYFTLOVE17 to receive $5 off their first Lyft ride anywhere.

After launching in 40 cities last month, Thursday's launch in the Magic City marks the largest city launch to date for Lyft. As the first peer to peer service to be founded in 2012, Lyft set out to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.

The company says Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company and continues to differentiate and win people over and through its brand and positive in-car experience.

Lyft is now available in nearly 300 cities. “At Lyft, we are committed to offering our communities the best possible transportation,” said Jaime Raczka, Head of Early Stage Markets and Expansion. “That’s why we’re excited about the explosive growth coming in 2017, allowing even more passengers to experience all that Lyft stands for: a friendly, affordable ride people can rely on.”

