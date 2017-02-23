Mickey: Some fog this morning, but sunshine this afternoon

We have some patchy dense fog out there this morning, so be careful. After the fog lifts this morning, we should see variably cloudy skies with enough sunshine to break through to brighten your mood this afternoon.

Highs are expected to top out near 73 and winds out of the SW around 5 mph.

Tonight's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with lows near 57 and a SE wind around 5 mph.

We should see a little more sunshine and warmer air going into Friday afternoon. Look for highs near 78 degrees and winds out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday night into early Saturday morning an approaching cold front is expected to push a narrow band of moderate showers through our area. Lows Friday night should be close to 48 degrees.

After a brief spout of showers before daybreak Saturday morning, we should see clearing skies and plenty of sunshine for Saturday afternoon and into Sunday afternoon. Highs both days will likely top out near 60, but morning temperatures early Sunday will likely be at the freezing point.

Scattered showers are likely as we begin our new workweek.

