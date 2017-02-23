Dozens of units damaged in fire at Birmingham apartment complex

Firefighters battled a fire Thursday morning at a Birmingham apartment complex.

Crews were called to The Park at Carlyle off of Robert Jemison Road, formerly known as Aspen Run, around midnight. Around 24 units were affected, 20 of those units were occupied.

One woman had to jump from a balcony and hurt her leg. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story, so stay with us for updates.

