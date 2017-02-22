Mom pleads for school district to help with son's ongoing bullying

A new cry for help from the parents of an elementary school student suspended for fighting the student his family said was bullying him.

Mia Riley said she's notified the Holt Elementary school principal and district officials about her 7-year-old enduring constant bullying but it continued to happen.

She's asking the district what else can her son do to stay safe.

“He walked around with those bruises all day in school, all day in school, and nobody says nothing,” said Riley.

“He banged my head against the metal bar on the bus,” said Mikhail Mott

Mott, a Holt Elementary second grader, said sometimes it's more than one student beating him up at a time.

“It’s too many to be counted,” he said.

His mother said the bullying started a year ago but recently got worse when her son came home with slap marks, bruises and cuts.

At times, she said she would call the school before they would call her reporting that it happened.

“I'm so sorry, why is you treating him like this? This is a child that y'all know for a fact by yall's records that don't cause no problem no harm,” said Riley.

Riley said Mikhail excels in his studies. She said the principal sent Mikhail home after hitting a student back. Mikhail said every time he told school staff what was going on he said he felt like no one listened.

“He should never have to feel like an adult failed him. You expect when you send your child to school for them to feel safe,” said Riley.

Riley said her older son was bullied too in the 2nd grade in Michigan. He told her and school officials he wanted to kill himself.

She never thought she would be trying to prevent her younger son from ever feeling that way, too.

“I just want it to stop for them to just leave me alone,” said Mikhail Mott.

Riley said the Tuscaloosa County chapter of the NAACP has set up a meeting with her and the district safety coordinator Friday.

The Tuscaloosa County school district couldn't comment on Mikhail's incident but referred us to their anti-harassment for student’s policy.

