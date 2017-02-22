Suicide rates up in Cullman Co.

There are alarming new numbers from Cullman County on the number of suicides already in the double digits just two months into this year.

So, we asked why this is happening and what the sheriff is doing to battle this.

The Cullman County Coroner said this year they have already had 10 suicides, two of those happening over the weekend. In 2016, they had 17 for the entire year.

Sheriff Matt Gentry believes the fight against mental health issues plays a part in the suicide spike. He says his deputies respond to multiple calls a week involving someone who is mentally ill.

Deputies sometimes respond to the same place several times knowing that the situation will eventually turn violent.

"There are two types of mental health. There is true mental illness and then there is drug mental illness, someone trying to cope with drugs or alcohol. Well, typically both of those leads to one result and that is suicide or them harming themselves or others," Sheriff Gentry explained.

Cullman County is working with several different organizations to get people in their community help.

They want people to know about the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

It is a hotline for people to call before making a deadly decision.

