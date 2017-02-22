J-P: Patchy fog possible tonight

Clouds are lingering across the state this afternoon with temperatures in the lower 70s.

We will see a few breaks in those clouds with overnight lows falling into the mid-50s. We will likely again see some patchy fog form overnight and through the morning commute.

Clouds will linger again tomorrow with temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

Expect sunshine Friday with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A strong cold front will track across the state tonight and this will bring rain and even a few thunderstorms.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s. Rain chances will climb to around 50-percent during the evening.

After a bit of cloud cover early Saturday, expect some sunshine through the day and much cooler weather. Highs Saturday will reach the lower 60s. Saturday night will be clear with temperature slightly above freezing. Sunshine is again in the forecast Sunday with highs in the mid-60s.

Overall, the weekend will be cool and sunny.

