LGBTQ supporters lobby lawmakers over proposed bills

More than 60 supporters of LGBTQ rights traveled to Montgomery Wednesday to stop legislation they say would increase discrimination while also pushing for laws that would increase equality.

One bill they support - the Alabama Workers are Valued act - would protect state employees from being fired just for being LGBTQ.

"We do want to send a resounding message across the state of Alabama that we do not want to discriminate against anyone in the state of Alabama when it doesn't have anything to do with their job performance,” said Jefferson County Representative Merika Coleman.

But a bill those who attended are not supporting is SB 145, the Child Placing Agency Inclusion Act, something they say will actually do more excluding.

"This bill would allow an agency to look at a grandmother, for instance, that identifies as a lesbian and meets all other requirements and say, ’We’re not going to place that child with their grandmother because of our religious beliefs,' and instead place that child outside of the home,” said Eva Kendrick with the Human Rights campaign.

With a new conservative administration in the White House, they say local and state equality laws are more important than ever.

"Last year, our federal forecast looked like we would get an equality act which would have added sexual orientation and gender identity expression to the civil rights act of 1964,” said Kendrick. “That is not going to happen under this new administration. When the federal government kicks down these issues to the state, we need to be prepared to move in the right way."

There are currently no state-level protections for LGBTQ Alabamians in housing, workplaces or public accommodations.

Wednesday’s lobbying day was part of the human rights campaign's Project One America which is designed to bring those protections to southern states.

State Representative Patricia Todd helped organize Wednesday's event.

She is the only LGBTQ elected official in the state of Alabama.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.