Birmingham mayor hopes gun amnesty program will reduce wave of violence

Birmingham Mayor William Bell says he wants to take as many guns off the streets as possible.

Wednesday, he announced the city will have a gun amnesty program.

The dates will be announced next week, but Mayor Bell says he wants it to be as soon as possible, believing that it will make a difference.

He pointed to what he called a recent uptick in violence in the city.

It's caused concern at city hall and so they are looking at modeling a program mirrors an initiative in New Jersey that proved to be successful.

In just two days, that program netted 2,600, 750 of which were illegal.

Mayor Bell is hoping for that same success here.

The amnesty would allow people to turn in their guns--no questions asked.

Those who turned in guns would also receive some type of compensation for doing so.

In New Jersey, it ranged from 50 to 250 dollars.

"Until we get these illegal weapons off the street, we're going to continue to have young people try to buy them---we're going to continue to have the weapons used in robberies and things of that nature,” Bell said.

Bell says he recently attended the funeral of Isaiah Johnson, a 17-year-old high school student who was killed while trying to buy a gun downtown.

Bell says at the funeral, he promised Johnson's parents he'd do what he could to bring an end to the violence, especially among young people.

