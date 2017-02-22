Birmingham Mayor speaks out against threats to Jewish centers

More than 50 Jewish community centers, including Birmingham's, have been targeted by bomb threats.

Wednesday, Birmingham Mayor William Bell held a news conference to address the threats.

Monday, someone called in a bomb threat to the Levite Jewish Community Center in Birmingham. It was the second time since January.

Bell says he has asked Birmingham police and other agencies to use whatever resources are necessary to address this issue.

He says that includes having extra patrols around the JCC, especially at certain times of the day to keep an eye out for anyone who may appear to be planting a device, checking phone records to see if they can track down the callers and working with the ATF to make cases as quickly as possible.

Bell says this type of hate will not be tolerated in the city and while he did not mention any names in particular, he feels the wrong signals have been sent on a national level about the recent threats.

"There's been an atmosphere that now allows individuals with malice in their hearts to think they can do these things and as a society, we must demonstrate we won't tolerate that and we'll use all available means, including public outcry and public denunciation of individuals who spread such hate that it's not acceptable in 2017," Bell said.

Betzy Lynch, the executive director of the Birmingham JCC, says they've had tremendous support from local and federal law enforcement to improve their protocols.

They have also practiced those protocols and diversified them to ensure everyone remains safe.

