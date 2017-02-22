New AL AG speaks at UA about cyber crime

Even the most careful criminal can leave behind clues on his computer.

That's why attorney General Steve Marshall came to the University of Alabama to support law enforcement learning better ways to find information that could even be hidden on your cell phone.

"They spoke exactly to what that little girl said and we put that guy in jail," Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall told members of the Joint Electronic Crimes Task Force.

Marshall explained how a well-trained cyber crime investigator helped send a child predator to prison.

"This is exactly the way now that we can convince law enforcement to be able to directly involved in public safety issues and especially again, dealing with those who target kids," Marshall said.

Investigators from around Alabama are learning better ways solve crimes by gathering digital evidence.

Smartphones are the main place they're looking now in cyber investigations.

"We need people that can get out and get that information, talented and be able to find it. But also have the ability to talk about in the courtroom," Marshall said.

That's why the Attorney General's office is holding this two-day training session that focuses on warrants for electronic data, securing cyber crime scenes and preserving evidence.

