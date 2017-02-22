Hoover comprehensive plan includes new shopping center, solutions to traffic issues

A new shopping center is coming to Hoover.

The city is working on a comprehensive plan for the entire city and that includes the Stadium Trace Parkway where there is a lot of land to develop.

The Village at Brock's Gap is located at the intersection of Brock's Gap and Stadium Trace Parkway. The developer is looking to bring high-end neighborhood style shopping like in Mountain Brook, Vestavia HIlls or Homewood. The retail center will be a mix of retail, restaurants and businesses.

City leaders say there's an opportunity to develop more property along Stadium Trace Parkway because the future sports complex will draw more visitors and their dollars.

"There is no question the $80 million investment the city of Hoover is putting into the Met and surrounding sports complex will serve as a tremendous catalyst for economic development of the area. We anticipate we will be bringing in thousands of visitors each weekend,” John Lyda, Hoover City Councilor, said.

The comprehensive plan will be unveiled in a few weeks. The plan will also include new roads for exiting and entering Hoover High School that should benefit everyone who travels in the area and deals with a big traffic congestion in the morning and afternoon.

