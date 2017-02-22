Ancestry website raises concerns about privacy; police weigh in

Across the country, there is growing concerns about a website designed to help people find their ancestors.

Many are alarmed at the amount of information on the site. This includes names of relatives, past addresses and phone numbers.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department said any information about you could be used by identity thieves so you need to be aware of what's out there.

The website familytreenow.com does seek to provide information about your ancestors. But, if you click on the site you will notice immediately there is information about you and your relatives. Police advise you take the opt-out service this website and other sites offer to cut down on information about you and others.

"Identity thefts is always a growing problem, unfortunately. We are dealing with it consistently. You always want to safeguard your personal information as well as your family's personal information. So, any steps to that end will be beneficial," Capt. Brian Gilham said.

One suggestion from Capt. Gilham. google yourself and see how many sites have information about you.

Once again, if you go to familytreenow.com and opt out of the site just by following the website.

If you would like to opt out of living people and other records please follow the below procedure exactly. Please read through all steps before starting.

Step 1: After you click the 'begin' button below, you will be taken to the search page. Run a search for yourself.

Step 2: After you have found yourself in the results, click on the record detail. Verify that this is yourself and not just someone else with your same name.

Step 3: After you are 100% sure this is your record, click the big red 'Opt Out' button that is on the page.

Step 4: You are done. Please allow up to 48 hours for your request to be processed. Once it's processed that record will be removed from all places on the site. Note: If you have multiple records that need to be removed, repeat steps 1-4.

Note: If you found your record via a search engine, go back to the exact record, then copy the URL from your browser address bar and submit it on our contact us page here.

