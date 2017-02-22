Jefferson County commissioners concerned about provision of cemetery bill

Jefferson County Commissioners want changes to a proposed cemetery bill.

The bill is designed create a board and take over neglected cemeteries which have been a problem in the county.

Commissioners object to a provision requiring the county to pay $50,000 to the board every time it takes over operations of a cemetery. Still commissioners understand the need for the board.

“Here is neglect. If you got someone buried out in the cemetery somewhere, certainly you don't want to go to the a rundown cemetery to see your loved one," Joe Knight, Jefferson County Commissioner, said.

The bill was up in committee Wednesday. Commissioners are hoping changes are made to the bill.

