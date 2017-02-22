Tips to protect your personal identity

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Companies that participated in a recent study had an average of 102 successful cyber attacks a week. From disabling hospital systems or 911 services to stealing a person’s identity, the possibilities are endless. And with today’s technology come dangerous threats. Although billions of dollars are spent each year in cyber security systems, here’s what you can do on your own to protect yourself.

They don’t wear masks or carry guns, but computer criminals are everywhere, threatening anyone.

“I was in the line at the grocery store and I get to the front, paid with a card and it was declined. At first I went ‘hold up I know there’s money in there.’” James Alexander, CEO of JITA Medical Billing and Consulting explained to Ivanhoe.

James instantly called the bank, but he already knew what happened.

James told Ivanhoe, “We think that we’re safe, but we’re really not.”

He didn’t want his company to suffer the same cyber attack he had at the grocery store, so James hired professional protection, a smart woman named Regine Bonneau.

“Now if I’m able to obtain your information, I can superimpose my picture on your driver’s license and create a whole new person,” Bonneau stated.

The American Institute of CPA’s says the top five cyber crimes include tax-refund fraud, corporate account takeover, identity theft, theft of sensitive data and theft of intellectual property. So, what can you do right now to ensure you’re cyber safe?

“Check your information on a daily basis,” Bonneau advised.

Check your credit reports and driver’s license records regularly. Set up alerts through your bank account so it notifies you when a purchase is made. Don’t leave valuable information on your cellphone. Don’t accept free flash drives from strangers, they could be hacked. And if the hacker wants a ransom, don’t pay it.

“Because once you do it the first time, you become an easy target so they’ll start coming back and do the same thing,” Bonneau explained.

Instead, report it right away. And James learned his lesson.

James advised, “Please look at your statements. I do it religiously now. That’s part of my routine every month, look at the statement and see what went out.”

Bonneau says college students are easy targets because many don’t have credit cards or credit reports yet and would have no idea they’ve been hacked until they graduate and try to buy a house. She says small companies are also major targets because hackers know they don’t have the funds to support proper cyber security processes and installments. She says 90 percent of small businesses are impacted.

For more information on this topic please visit www.rbadvisoryllc.com

Contributors to this news report include: Brogan Morris, Field Producer; Roque Correa, Editor; Tony D’Astoli, Videographer; Gabriella Battistiol, News Assistant.

Copyright 2017 Ivanhoe Newswire via WBRC. All rights reserved.