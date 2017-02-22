The Bond Puzzler: Why some suspected criminals get high bonds and others do not

In covering daily crimes and arrests, we've noticed huge variations in the amount of bonds that suspects must pay to get out of jail before they face trial.

Some of the most violent crimes we covered last year involved suspects who were arrested, but released from jail shortly after posting bond.

In April 2016, Jeremy Hardin was arrested and charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend, Jody Watson, at her home in Clay. Investigators said her two children witnessed their mother being killed as she cooked dinner and ran to a neighbor's house for help. Hardin was arrested but released on a $50,000 bond.

"A horrific crime," said Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian, "but we couldn't make a compelling argument that he (Hardin) was going to be a threat to anyone else, we couldn't make a compelling argument that he may flee."

"That's frustrating for us," he added. "If we could, I think we would put no bond on him, but the courts don't see it that way," said Christian.

Christian said it's important for people to remember that bond is not a punishment, it's simply a tool to ensure someone will show up for court.

When someone is arrested for a crime, the arresting agency recommends a bond amount according to guidelines set in the Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure. The bail schedule is broad range of possible bond amounts set for felonies, misdemeanors, municipal ordinance violations and traffic-related offenses. For example, a bond for a murder charge can fall between $15,000 and $150,000. The range for drug manufacturing and trafficking is much broader from $5,000 to $1.5 million. Law enforcement can ask for a higher bond if they can make a compelling argument that a suspect may flee or pose a threat to the community.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Laura Petro said there is a lot of discretion for judges built into the recommended bail schedule.

"Why there are a lot of discrepencies or differences in bonds goes back to individual judges having different opinions," said Petro. "There's a lot of variation because people vary, their opinions vary," she said.

Petro said judges must consider many factors when determining the proper bond for a defendant including their age, ties to the community, the level of violence alleged in the incident, any threats to witnesses and prior criminal activity. Judge Petro agreed the system for setting bond is more of an art than a science.

"There's so much involved that is subjective rather than objective," Petro said.

Why is the bond range so much higher for suspected drug dealers than those charged with violent crimes? Christian explained high bonds for drug traffickers help protect communities.

"It's easy to make a compelling argument that they're going to go right back to dealing drugs in the community, which is hurtful," Christian said. "I would say probably 80 percent of crime is a spinoff of drugs, sales or drug use, so we're glad we have that to work with."

The possibility of much higher bonds for suspected drug dealers doesn't sit well with at least one murder victim's family. Alex Bedwell was shot and killed in Tuscaloosa on Super Bowl Sunday. Police said Dillon Michael Lee shot Bedwell in an argument over a woman. Lee was arrested, but released from jail the same night after posting $60,000 bond.

"I don't think he should be out of jail, but I do believe in everybody's right to due process," said Paul Free, Bedwell's stepfather who raised him from the time he was a small child.

"You look at other arrests and you see marijuana charges, drug charges without the commission of a violent crime, and you see those bond amounts twice the amount that you would for someone's life. The question very strong in your heart and mind at that point is when did we devalue someone's life to that point?" asked Free.

Christian said he understands and shares the frustrations people feel with the system, but overall he believes the system works.

"Of course I'd love to see all the bonds be higher, we don't want to let anybody out that we know has committed a crime," said Christian. "But, our constitution doesn't look at it that way," he added. "It says people have a right to bail. In the eyes of the court and our justice system, you are not guilty. You're presumed innocent until the government proves that you are guilty."

