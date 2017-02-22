Fairfield PD: Second suspect arrested in 18-year-old's murder

Fairfield police have arrested and charged a second person in the Feb. 15 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Eric Dial Jr.

Chief Nicholas Dyer says Dial was fatally shot at his own home. Dial's father says his son just celebrated his birthday.

Dyer says the second suspect they had been searching for, Phillip J. Moore, 25, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Tuesday night on a murder and has since bonded out.

Suspect Marquis Bell was arrested and charged with murder on Feb. 16.

