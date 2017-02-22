FIRST ALERT: Expect fog tonight, near record warmth over the next two days

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: You can expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky through this afternoon, with a chance for a lingering shower or sprinkles east of I-65. The air today certainly feels milder and we should reach highs in the low to mid 70s. There is plenty of low level moisture around and this will likely lead to fog development tonight. So I do want to give you another First Alert on the potential for some slowdowns Thursday morning because of limited visibility. Otherwise, you can expect pleasantly mild conditions overnight and Thursday morning with lows in the mid to upper 50s.



ANOTHER RAIN CHANCE FOR LATE FRIDAY: You can expect some very nice spring-like weather for tomorrow and Friday, with ample sunshine and highs in upper 70s. Temperatures will approach record levels tomorrow but I don’t think we will topple the current records. I do however think some areas will reach the 80 degree mark. This will all change Friday night as a cold front enters the state. The main upper air support with this system will pass well north, over the Great Lakes Region. That track will keep the primary severe weather risk north of our area. We could hear a rumble of thunder after 12 a.m. Saturday, as a line of rain crosses the area. I think the more widespread impacts could be strong winds along the gust front. This will clear the area Saturday morning, with sunshine returning by Saturday afternoon. Cooler air will settle in with highs back in the 60s and lows in the 30s.



WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: Moisture will be on the return next week and this will lead to a chance for a few showers on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will also make a rebound, with highs back in the low 70s on Tuesday. We will be tracking another frontal system that will bring the potential for heavier rain and storms next Wednesday. Be sure to check out our First Alert Weather App for more specifics on temperatures and rain chances in the long range forecast!

