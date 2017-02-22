More than 2 dozen crews battle fire at abandoned building in Bir - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

More than 2 dozen crews battle fire at abandoned building in Birmingham

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham firefighters spent early Wednesday morning battling a fire at an abandoned building in the West End neighborhood.

The fire started around midnight on Steiner Avenue. At one point, more than 30 firefighters were on the scene trying to put out the fire.

A battalion chief tells WBRC the building will be torn down.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly