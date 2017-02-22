Mickey: Patchy drizzle today

We begin our last Wednesday of February 2017 with overcast skies and patchy drizzle. Light to moderate showers were falling into far east Alabama as of the 4 a.m. hour. Expect some patchy morning fog through 9 a.m. then mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s and E winds around 5 mph.

Tonight is expected to remain mostly cloudy and mild with low in the mid 50s and light winds.

Clouds are expected to linger for a little while on Thursday, but should begin breaking up by the afternoon. Look for a very warm day for February tomorrow topping out in the upper 70s with a SE wind at 5-10.

Friday should bring variably cloudy skies with morning temperatures in the 50s and highs again in the 70s.

An approaching cold front pushes a chance of showers into our area early Saturday morning with clearing skies by afternoon.

Sunday is expected to be clear with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Scattered showers pop back into our extended forecast for midweek next week.

