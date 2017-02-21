Police investigate shooting reported along I-20/59

Birmingham police are investigating after a shooting was reported on I-20/59 near the 31st street exit Tuesday night.

Police say the man was shot in the arm and the leg. They say that there were several other men with the victim and they told investigators someone shot at their vehicle. When police checked the location where the men say they were shot at, they could not locate any shell casings.

The men say they were traveling from Atlanta to Oklahoma.

The victim was checked out and released from the hospital.

There have been no arrests in the case and the investigation continues.

