Gun owners, police share concerns over proposed gun legislation

Tuscaloosa was named the fastest growing city out of the top largest cities in Alabama.More >>
It will be clear tonight with overnight lows in the mid-60s. Saturday is the perfect day for outdoor activities this weekend. This is your pool and grilling out day.More >>
A gun reward program may be coming to Birmingham schools.?More >>
Just 10 days, that's how long Kara Edwards has until she meets her sweet baby daughter.More >>
An ALEA spokesman says three of the five suspects in Thursday’s drug bust in the Birmingham-Hoover metro had previously been deported due to felonies and re-entered the country.More >>
