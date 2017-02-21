Gun owners, police share concerns over proposed gun legislation

Gun owners and police alike are closely watching a proposed bill in the Alabama legislature that could repeal parts of the law requiring a permit to carry a concealed weapon in certain situations.

"Ultimately I'm just a mom with a gun,” said Beth Alcazar, a registered firearm instructor.

She only sees the pros in State Senator Gerald Allen's latest gun legislation.

"Over the years we've been back-and-forth on a lot of these issues and I think it's unfortunate that law-enforcement would be against giving responsible gun owners the option the opportunity to be more free with our right to keep and bear arms," Alcazar.

This bill would essentially repeal some of the state's statute that requires a permit, to carry a concealed firearm on you or in your car.

As it is now you can carry a gun in your car, even if you don't have a license, as long as it is unloaded and out of reach.

"I think one of the issues that people have with the car specifically is that it's kind of an extension of your home in some ways I want to be safe no matter where I go or home with and if I'm enclosed in my vehicle I wanted to feel is safe and secure,” continued Alcazar.

Law enforcement officers see it as a potential safety issue for them and you. Sgt, Heath Boackle, President of the FOP Lodge 1 said law enforcement agencies use pistol permits as a tool.

“I don't think we need to circumvent the process. It’s already in place. I do think there could be some changes, but this is a dramatic change that does not need to happen because this is going to put too many people lives in jeopardy,” said Boackle.

