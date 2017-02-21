Exclusive: Tuscaloosa County murder victim's wife looks for justice, suspect says he's innocent

Authorities say Richard Lee Rawlins was shot to death on South Rosser Road in Tuscaloosa last week.

Police said the shooting followed an argument between Rawlins and the man investigators believe shot him, 36-year-old David Demond Hinton.

The suspect and the victim's wife told WBRC FOX6 News in exclusive interviews that both families knew each other and were friends.

In fact, the day Rawlins was killed, his wife said she was at the accused shooter's house to get help with her taxes that morning

“I did not kill Richard I did not shoot Richard,” said Hinton.

Hinton said he never argued with Rawlins. Hinton says when Rawlins pulled up in his driveway the night of February 13, he asked Rawlins to leave because he brought along a man that Hinton claims was bad news.

“I don't think his family and my family should be suffering for someone else's negligence. I hope we find who did this,” Hinton.

Hinton said after he told Rawlins and his company to go, he walked back in his house. Then Hinton said he heard gun shots and his wife called police.

Hinton says has been turned upside down he said but through it all he sympathizes with the family of Richard Rawlins.

“My family is still shocked and going through this. I know his family is still shocked and will always be affected by this,” said Hinton.

“I want answers. I want to know if it's on purpose. I want to know if it's an accident,” said Kerry Wyatt Rawlins.

Rawlin's wife Kerry could barely speak when she expressed the last time she saw her husband.

It was the day before Valentine’s Day and she said he told her, 'Baby I'll be right back.' but he never made it home.

“What was it worth taking my Richard away from me knowing he had two small babies to raise?” Wyatt Rawlins asked.

She said she's trying to hold it together for her children and that even though she wants who ever killed Richard to be prosecuted, justice won't make up for losing him.

“He [my child] doesn't know he's never going to see his daddy again. Richard was always so strong, he’s the strong one,” said Wyatt Rawlins.

Hinton is out on bond and said he's waiting for his next hearing date.

