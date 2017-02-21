FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Fog possible overnight

Fog is likely to develop overnight with spotty showers.

Wednesday morning will be wet in places. Rain chances during the morning drive will be around 40-percent. I expect most of the rain to be clear of the area by 9 a.m. leaving us with cloudy skies. Highs during the afternoon will reach the lower 70s. Expect the clouds to linger through the evening hours with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Thursday should be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s. By the way, temperatures this week will be pushing previous records. It's not often you see highs close to 80 degrees in February. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s.

Friday should be mostly sunny with highs between 78 and 80 degrees. Expect a 30 percent chance for rain in the forecast Friday night. A thunderstorm is possible, but again no severe weather, thanks to a cold front moving across the state.

