Birmingham Water Works Board customer survey experiencing technical issues

The Birmingham Water Works Board were asking customers for their feedback through an online survey, but the board now says they have had to pull down the survey due to technical issues.

A board spokesperson says the survey will be put back up when the bugs are fixed.

This all happened after months of issues with billing, long customer service hold times and meter readings.

"The Birmingham Water Works (BWW) takes pride in serving our community with clean, high-quality water. The inconvenience to many of our citizens are experiencing is very serious. We need to hear from you as we correct our issues," the wrote on their survey.

On February 7, the utility released a list of nine problems customers have encountered since the $10 million new billing system went online November 15. Those problems include overbilling, improper disconnect notices, problems with getting online log-on credentials, paying bills online, even incorrectly billing municipalities with fire hydrants in the system.

Since that November switch, WBRC FOX6 News have received numerous calls about high bills, long wait times trying to reach customer service and some customers even complained they couldn't pay their bill online.

The boar admitted customers are waiting sometimes hours to get a customer service representative on the phone to complain.

The system told us earlier in February that if a resident received a bad bill in the last two months, they will review the account and make it right by March 1. Birmingham Water Works General Manager Mac Underwood says they will not shut off anyone's water right now while they work through these issues, even if you get a disconnect notice.

