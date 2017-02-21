BWWB says customers' bills should be correct this month

Your water bill should soon be in the mail, but some of you may be concerned that it's correct after several months of issues at the water works.

Many Birmingham Water Works Board customers say they’ve recently experienced over billing.

The general manager of the water works board admits they have had several hiccups recently in the implementation of their new billing system, including an overestimation of some customer's water bills.

In a meeting with city council members Tuesday, BWWB General Manager Mac Underwood explained how they have over 200 thousand meters to read in a month's time. But sometimes, he says, factors like weather can prevent them from doing so in the time they need.

For example, he says January’s snow storm prevented meters from being read in the required time.

So the water works board had to estimate some customers’ bills based on the previous month.

But Underwood say the problem has been fixed with this month's meter readings.

"Those have all been read as of this weekend,” Underwood said.

“So everybody's meter reading should be based on actual meter reads this month. I caveat that to say that if someone has a meter obstructed -- a car on it, a tree on it, debris on it -- we have to estimate that meter," Underwood said.

Also at the meeting, Underwood updated the city's drought situation. He said that even though we are out of the stage four extreme drought situation, Lake Purdy, the board's main water source, is still only 75-percent full.

But he hopes by May 1, the lake will be to 100 percent capacity.

The board has also asked customers to take a survey in an effort to improve service. Click here to learn more.

