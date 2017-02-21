Family of missing Gadsden woman appeals to public for help

Brittany Mewbourn is looking for clues and sending out fliers, but not giving up the search for her missing sister.

She says 29-year-old Tiffany Helms was last seen February 9. She says her sister left work abruptly at the Inteva plant, located on Airport Road of Highway 77, after getting what she thought was a family emergency call: her mother was in the hospital.

Only, her mother was just fine and not in any hospital.

"We just want to find her okay," says Mewbourn. "We're worried about her safety, we just--we're so worried that she could be in danger because there's no telling what could be happening to her."

Not only is Tiffany Helms missing but so is her car, a white Chrysler 300. But everything else, she left behind, and her family says that's uncharacteristic of the mother of four.

"She left all her clothes, her purse, her W-2 forms," says Mewbourn.

What makes things worse, her family says, is that just days before her disappearance, she separated from her husband, George Michael Smith, a convicted sex offender. WBRC has confirmed through court records he entered a guilty plea to sex with a child under the age of 12 in 2013. And now, Mewbourn says Smith is also missing.

Gadsden Police Capt. Paul Cody confirmed his department has an open missing persons case on Tiffany Helms but not on George Michael Smith. Etowah County deputies, however, confirm they have a warrant for his arrest on a parole violation.

Tiffany Helms has piercings in her face, and multiple tattoos. Her brother in law, William Mewbourn, says Helms has two tattoos on her chest depicting dripping strawberries.

Helms is also described as a natural platinum blonde who often changes her hair color. Sometimes it can be crimson but she's even dyed it blue before.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Gadsden Police Department at (256) 549-4500.

