Principal deals with loss of her brother, nephew and student in 1 week

Pam Dennis describes her brother, Jeff Brasher, as a good man.

“My brother always had a smile on his face, he was always making jokes,” she said.

And the same was true for her nephew, Austin.

“My nephew was always joking--he always had a smirk on his face trying to make people laugh

Now, Dennis is dealing with the loss of them both.

Alabama State Troopers say around 4 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 50-year-old Jeff Brasher was driving to work at the same time his son, 22-year-old Austin,

was heading in the opposite direction near Winfield.

In an almost unfathomable moment, the father and son collided, head on. Both died.

“We just know that God took them to heaven on that day and we know we're going to get through this as a family,” Dennis said Tuesday.

But their deaths only intensify her pain. She's the principal of Oak Grove High School and that same week, on Feb. 13, she'd been dealing with the death of her student, Megan Scoggins and Scoggins’ younger brother, Michael.



“Something as tragic and unexplainable as this, there's got to be something positive to come from this,” she said.

And she sees that positive as the opportunity to share three messages with everyone: serve your community, love your family and have a personal relationship with God.

Her brother and nephew did all three.

“And they're going to be missed by their community, their family and their friends," she said.

The funeral for Jeff and Austin Brasher will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Unity Baptist Church in Fayette.

