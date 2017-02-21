Bama Belle once again cruising the Black Warrior River

The Bama Belle's diesel engines are again humming on the Black Warrior River after more than four years of silence.

"I love rivers. I've always wanted a paddle wheel boat and this one was here and it needed somebody," Craig Dodson said.

Dodson made it a personal mission to return the Bama Belle to its former glory. Dodson, the riverboat's owner and operator, grew up along the Tennessee River in Decatur, Ala.

Now he's happy people are once again able to enjoy trips on the Belle, like last weekend.

"We had sleeping babies. We had laughing kids. We had grandma's from church up top playing bingo for candy, college kids playing with them. It was a really great time," according to Dodson.

The Bama Belle is available for special events and regularly scheduled tours Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Learn more at http://www.bamabelle.org/ or follow them on Facebook.

