Coroner expands staff as Jefferson County deals with homicides, overdoses

The Jefferson County Coroner's office is seeing many cases so far in 2017.

"We continue on the same sort of schedule that we have been on for the years. There have been overdoses. We have more homicides recently than were true in the past. We were busy," Dr. Greg Davis, Chief Medical Examiner for Jefferson County, said.

Tuesday, Dr. Greg Davis announced to the Jefferson County Commission help in on the way. Matt Angelo has been appointed as deputy coroner. Angelo comes to the county from the Center Point Fire Department.

Davis said Angelo will be a big help to the overworked agency.

"Our new deputy coroner will help spread the work around so no single person is overwhelmed, really get burned out. It's a hard job," Davis said.

Jefferson County Commissioners said they will continue to support the coroner's office.

“We will certainly do whatever we to do to help them. We got to address that problem The fentanyl deaths is now the rage and that is just terrible. We even have to deal with that situation," Joe Knight, Jefferson County Commissioner, said.

Jefferson County Commission President Jimmy Stephens said he would like to see more support for the health department and it's drug addiction program to save lives before the coroner is needed.

