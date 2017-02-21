Jefferson County plans to demolish former Mulga-area school

Jefferson County Commissioners plan to get demolish an old Mulga school.

When WBRC FOX6 News came out to the old school on Woodland Road, Jefferson County Sheriff deputies were there checking reports of someone staying in the abandoned building.

"It hasn’t been used for many years. It has reached a dilapidated state to the point it’s a liability," Jimmie Stephens, Jefferson County Commission President, said.

Jefferson County inherited the 14-acre property in 2003 from the Jefferson County Board of Education. Stephens said property has become a problem for the county.

"It has been a dumping ground. The county needs to clean it up and secure that property for the well-being of the citizens of the community," Stephens said.

The county has put up signs of no trespassing and no dumping. Still county officials say people come to the building for illegal drug use. The commission will vote on a contract Thursday to demolish the building and clean up the site.

The county plans to reach out to the Mulga Volunteer Fire Department and if it wants to use part of the building for its operation.

"We would like to put a commercial development there," Stephens said.

Jefferson County Commissioners are hoping they might be able to sale the property for some sort of development but its remote access may make that difficult.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.