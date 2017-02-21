FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Rain will impact evening commute, continues tonight

We're tracking rain across the state and it looks like the rain will linger through at least early Wednesday.

There is absolutely no severe weather in the forecast. But, make sure you are careful on the roads - plenty of slick spots from today's rain have been reported. You know the rule: wipers and lights. Rain chances will continue around 90 percent through the evening hours.

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60s with lows tonight in the upper 50s. Expect light to moderate rain in the forecast.

Wednesday morning will be wet in places. Rain chances during the morning drive will be around 40 percent. I expect most of the rain to be clear of the area by 9 a.m. leaving us with cloudy skies. Highs during the afternoon will reach the lower 70s. Expect the clouds to linger through the evening hours with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Thursday should be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s. By the way, temperatures this week will be pushing previous records. It's not often you see highs close to 80 degrees in February. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s.

Friday should be mostly sunny with highs between 78 and 80 degrees. Expect a 30 percent chance for rain in the forecast Friday night. A thunderstorm is possible, but again no severe weather, thanks to a cold front moving across the state.

Weekend Forecast: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Saturday with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 60s.

