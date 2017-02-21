Noccalula Falls Park to reopen March 1 with new features, new pricing plans

Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden reopens March 1 for the season with a few new improvements and visitors will be paying for them at the ticket window.

One of the changes involves ticket prices. The city park will no longer offer family season passes for the area housing the Pioneer Village, Botanical Gardens and petting zoo. Instead, individual passes for adults will cost $15, and it will cost $10 per seniors/military/children (age 4-12), regardless of where they live. In previous years people were charged different prices if they lived in Gadsden or Etowah County.

"This, you know, we hope will streamline the process a little bit, to help accommodate families of all sizes and individuals, but also increase our revenue just a little bit to help accommodate these improvements that we're trying to make throughout the park," Noccalula Falls park supervisor Christina Richardson said.

Another increase: daily passes for children will rise to $4 from $3. Adult prices will remain at $6.

As for the improvements?

"We gave our petting zoo a face-lift, we got some stainwork on the outside, and some new doors that are more user friendly," Richardson added. She also says the park is working on new roadside signs to help direct out of town visitors to the main entrance and the mini-golf area.

"We have some map kiosks throughout the park, and you can also pick up a map as you enter the park, at the gift shop, to help you find your way around the park a little easier," said Richardson.

Many of those improvements came during the park's off season. It usually closes in late October, except for the "Christmas at the Falls" attraction just after Thanksgiving, and reopens in March. In 2016, however, the park remained open on weekends throughout November.

But more improvements are on the way. Work will be done on the Pioneer Village buildings with new roofs and other improvements to help preserve the log structures, estimated to be between 150 and 200-years-old.

Richardson says the park's annual events such as Smoke on the Falls, the Barbarian Challenge and the anchor point for the World's Longest Outdoor Sale will continue to become an important part of the park.

The park's hours of operation effective March 1:

Spring: March 1 to May 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week.

Summer: Memorial Day weekend (Starts May 27) until Labor Day (September 4), 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days a week.

Fall: Sept. 5 through October 30 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week.



Mini-Golf Hours:



Spring: Friday and Sunday 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Summer: Tuesday-Friday and Sunday 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fall: Tuesday-Friday and Sunday 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Mini-Golf will also be open on warm weather holidays and during Gadsden-Etowah County school breaks.

