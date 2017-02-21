Hoover Lady Bucs rally thanks to late three

The Hoover High School girls basketball team trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half, but the teams persistence paid off as the Bucs rallied to beat Sparkman 46-45 to win the 7A Northwest Regional.

"This was one of those games where we just showed what kind of team we are," said Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson. "We fought and then in overtime we hit a shot. This one feels so good."

Down by two in the final seconds Hoover's Miya Kimber was left alone in the left corner and she drained a three to give the Bucs and the lead and the win at 46-45.

"I knew it was in when it left my hand," said Kimber.

The win improve Hoover to 27-7 on the season as the Bucs earn a spot in the AHSAA Final Four at the Legacy Arena

