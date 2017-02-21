Tommy Tuberville says he's serious about Alabama gubernatorial run

Could a former coach in the state’s biggest rivalry be aiming for Alabama’s highest office? Yes, according to CBS Sports reports.

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is considering running for governor, and according to the news organization, the idea might not be so farfetched.

“Tommy’s a smart guy, a good promoter, a good marketer," Steve French, former political consultant, told CBS. "He won’t shy away from the bright lights. He knows a lot of people that have a lot of wealth."

The man himself confirmed Tuesday night that he's seriously considering the move. He says he wants to get as much feedback as possible about his chance for success. He says being a coach for decades has taught him to be a great politician.

"There's no difference...it keeps you competitive," he said. "I wouldn't be doing this for anything other than the people in this state."

Tuberville’s coaching career spans back to the 1970s. He coached the Tigers for almost a decade until 2008. He later took a job a Texas Tech.

His most recent coaching stint with the University of Cincinnati ended in 2016.

We asked Tuberville if he'd run as a Republican or Democrat and he said he'd run as a football coach. He said he and his wife Suzanne will talk seriously about a run if the feedback is positive.

WBRC FOX6 News Sports Director Rick Karle spoke with Tuberville by phone about the reports. Listen below!

