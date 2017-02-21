Chicken Fried Asian Tofu Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:
1 block of extra firm tofu - drained, dried, and pressed, cut into small squares
1 red onion pickled - equal parts of water and sugar boiled and poured over, set covered for 2 days
1 medium carrot, julienned
1 medium cucumber, peeled and diced
½ cup of roasted peanuts
1 T of Honey
2 T of Teriyaki Sauce - Gluten Free
2 T of Soy Sauce - Gluten Free
1 T of Asian Chili Paste
4 T of oil
½ cup of Corn Starch
½ cup of Corn Meal
1 large Romaine Lettuce Head, peeled lettuce leaves and cut in half
Directions:
In a medium sized bowl, place soy sauce, honey, chili paste, and teriyaki sauce, then whisk together. With your dried, diced, tofu, toss in Asian mixture till coated. In a separate bowl, add your cornstarch and cornmeal together. In a medium skillet, place oil and bring up to smoking point with med.-high heat. With a dry hand place tofu in dry mixture, toss together until coated fully.
Place tofu in hot skillet and cook on each side for about 1 min. or until crispy. Once tofu is place on a dry paper towel, add the rest of the liquid into the pan and add a little bit of water to make a thick sauce. Taste for salt and then set aside to be used on top of the lettuce wraps. Take a lettuce leaf, fill with tofu pieces, cucumber, carrot, pickled onions, and topped with peanuts. Serve with sticky rice if need be.
