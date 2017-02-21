Good Day Alabama: February 21, 2017

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

WILDLIFE/HUNTING EXPERT - Stuart R. Goldsby is the Regional Hunter Education Coordinator for Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Today he discussed small game hunting as a mentoring program for youth and beginning hunters. Small Game in Alabama includes most everything except deer and turkey or a few others with special seasons like alligator or swine. Rabbit, squirrel, dove, quail, waterfowl, raccoon, opossum all qualify as small game. The hunt is as much about the "social" aspect as it is about the hunt. Done in a group setting, Rabbit Hunting can be done alone or with multiple groups following a pack of beagles through the brush and around the field edges in hopes of a shot at a Cottontail or Swamp rabbit. You can have a lot of action with a lot of fun with a pack of up to 10 barking beagles on the trail. It may take several minutes to several hours to harvest a rabbit. Sometimes you get surprised by a deer or coyote or bobcat running out in front of the pack. Sometimes you harvest nothing at all but it is the action, the camaraderie with friends and family that makes the day worthwhile. Harvest limit on rabbits is 8 per hunter per day. Then lunch on the grounds and it is back to the field or home. For more info on Small Game Hunting and Rabbit species of Alabama visit http://www.outdooralabama.com/Rabbits/. For more information call Outdoor Alabama's Wildlife section 334-242-3469, Enforcement section 334-242-3467, Fisheries section 334-242-3471, or visit www.outdooralabama.com.

TOY FAIR - This year marks the 114th American International Toy Fair. It is the largest toy trade show in the Western Hemisphere, the third largest in the world and a critical time for the approximately $22 Billion U.S. traditional toy industry. More than 1,600 manufacturers, distributors, importers and sales agents from 30 countries will be showing more than 100,000 toys.

Chris Byrne, The "Toy Guy" and content director for TTPM.com provided us insight into this highly competitive, high-stakes industry. He addressed a variety of topics, from business outlook in the current economy, to consumer product and retailing trends—and of course some of the hottest new toys for 2017 that are being officially launched to the trade in the U.S. at this show, though some are already finding their way to store shelves as consumers are seeking new toys For more information viewers can visit www.ttpm.com.

BETH K - UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin joined us with a look at dates on those food products you purchase! Should you toss out those eggs or that carton of milk just because it's past the "best if used by" date? What does it really mean? You may be surprised to learn that food producers are not required to put product dating on foods – with one exception: baby food. But, food manufacturers often do put dates on foods. While that can be a good thing, it can also lead to a lot of food waste.

Examples of commonly used phrases:

"Best if Used By/Before" tells you when a food will be of best flavor or quality. It is not a purchase or safety date.

"Sell-By" tells the store how long to display the product for sale for inventory management. It is not a safety date.

"Use-By" is the last date recommended for the use of the food while at peak quality.

Most of the time, the food is still good past these dates. Now, two big food industry groups are trying to decrease the confusion about what these dates mean. The Grocery Manufacturers Association and the Food Marketing Institute are now recommending using only two dates: "best if used by: or "use by". Manufacturers should use the "best if used by" on most foods so that consumers know they can still use it past that date. They should use the "use by" date on foods that really could be unsafe if they sit on the shelf too long.

These are just guidelines but the hope is that most food companies will be using them by sometime in 2018. We hope this will cut down on food waste but it could also be good for your budget! So how do you know if a food should be thrown out? Give it a sniff – if it smells off, then throw it out. If you see mold or deterioration, definitely throw it out. In the case of hard cheese, you can cut away the mold and it's still safe to eat. And don't forget freeze foods if you know you won't be able to use it up soon after the date. This works particularly well with meats, cheeses, and breads but just about anything can be frozen!

MONEY TUESDAY - Stewart Welch joined us with some suggestions for dealing with debt! Last week, he made the case that inappropriate debt was perhaps the single greatest roadblock to financial success and financial freedom for most people. The topic was the misuse of credit cards along with solutions for dealing with credit card problems. This week he continued the debt discussion with three additional common debt traps.

Debt problem #2: Keeping-Up-With-the-Jones'-Mentality - Undoubtedly, you feel pressure to keep up with your peers. When your friends buy new sports cars, you think you should have one also. If they can afford it surely you can too. However, this attitude only leads to building a debt pyramid.

Solution #1 - Develop an "attitude of contentment" with your financial situation at this particular point in time. When you are considering a large or small purchase, ask yourself, "Is this something I need or something I want?" If it falls into the want category, try postponing the decision for a week or two. By giving yourself a "cooling off" period, you will often find that logic will win over your emotional desires.

Solution #2 - Your neighbors who spend wildly likely have no long-term goals. You must focus on your long-term goals and resist excessive spending today. If you could see 'behind the scenes', you'd likely discover that your neighbor is living more paycheck-to-paycheck or approaching their debt limit.

Debt problem #3: Monthly-Payment-Mentality - When you're considering purchasing a car, boat, furniture or any other big ticket items, you're concerned with your monthly payments. Salespeople know this and are trained to ask what you can afford 'monthly'. If the car salesperson wants to sell a more expensive car, would he or she offer you one based on thirty-six months' payments or one with sixty months' payments? This mentality is a shortcut to financial disaster. You cannot become financially independent by frequent borrowing.

Solution - If possible, postpone purchases until you have the cash to pay for them. This is called delayed gratification. For example, you want to purchase a bedroom set that costs $6,000. The finance company offers you "no money down" with payments of $213 a month for 36 months. This brings the total cost to $7,668! It would be better if you delayed buying the set while you begin your savings plan. Then, when you have the cash, buy the set. Also, when you pay with cash, you are in a much better position to negotiate a lower price. Tip: The payment plans that many furniture companies offer include no money down and no interest payments. This "free" interest is built into the price of the furniture. If you are prepared to pay cash, you can negotiate a much lower price - 10-20 percent.

Debt problem #4: Failing to Plan for Major Events - Most people tend to focus only on the short term-- tomorrow or next week. This inevitably leads to many financial surprises because you haven't considered home repairs, a new car, child's wedding, child's education, underpayment of income taxes. Good planning requires that you look ahead one to five years to anticipate upcoming major expenses. For example, you know your car will eventually need to be replaced. If you ignore the inevitable, your only choice will be to borrow to meet your needs.

Solution - You should establish an emergency account equal to three to six months' salary for unexpected events such as major home repairs. You may need to set aside even more money for other expenditures like weddings and new cars. Begin by making monthly contributions to a savings or money market account of 2-5 percent of your take home pay. Continue until this account reaches your target amount. Tip: A major key to financial success is to apply the self-discipline necessary to keep your financial house in order.

SEN. LUTHER STRANGE - Former Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange now hard at work in his new position! He cast his first vote as a U.S. Senator earlier this month after Governor Bentley appointed him to replace Senator Jeff Sessions. Sessions was nominated by President Trump to become the new Attorney General. He was confirmed by the senate earlier this month leaving his senate seat open. Senator Strange now serves on four committees - Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Armed Services; Budget; and Energy and Natural Resources. He joins Janice in the studio this morning to discuss his new duties. He says, "I'm going to focus on helping the Trump administration accomplish the agenda they were sent to Washington to do - protecting our border, stopping illegal immigration, repealing Obamacare, reining in runaway spending, rebuilding our military and draining the swamp."