Sen. Luther Strange on new role

Former Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange now hard at work in his new position! He cast his first vote as a U.S. Senator earlier this month after Governor Bentley appointed him to replace Senator Jeff Sessions. Sessions was nominated by President Trump to become the new Attorney General. He was confirmed by the senate earlier this month leaving his senate seat open. Senator Strange now serves on four committees - Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Armed Services; Budget; and Energy and Natural Resources. He joins Janice in the studio this morning to discuss his new duties. He says, "I'm going to focus on helping the Trump administration accomplish the agenda they were sent to Washington to do - protecting our border, stopping illegal immigration, repealing Obamacare, reining in runaway spending, rebuilding our military and draining the swamp."

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.